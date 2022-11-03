Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Aldi offers Thanksgiving essentials at 2019 prices

Aldi announced a Thanksgiving Price Rewind sale to combat higher grocery prices for consumers.
Aldi announced a Thanksgiving Price Rewind sale to combat higher grocery prices for consumers.(Mike Mozart / CC BY 2.0)
By Debra Worley
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 9:33 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Like everything else, Thanksgiving is getting more expensive. Market research firm IRI predicts this year’s meal could be about 13.5% more costly than last year.

Aldi announced a Thanksgiving Price Rewind sale to combat higher grocery prices for consumers.

The grocery store chain will match 2019 prices on holiday essentials like appetizers, desserts, sides and drinks starting Nov. 2.

“Providing amazing products at the absolute lowest prices is what we’ve always done, and we know right now that’s more important than ever,” Aldi president Dave Rinaldo said.

Shoppers can look for the Thanksgiving Price Rewind icon in their local ad and throughout the store for extra savings.

According to an IRI survey, about 38% of consumers expect to pay more for Thanksgiving meals, even though they’re planning to buy the same amount of food.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

The farmer, identified as Edward Wyffels of Marshall, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Farmer fatally injured in farming accident
(Source: Sibley County Sheriff's Office)
Le Sueur man dies in accident on Minnesota River
Authorities in Nicollet County say the body of Jeffrey Andrew Abrahamson, 28, who has been...
UPDATE: Body of missing Nicollet man found
Plaza Jalisco, a Mexican chain restaurant, will open on Range and Cross Streets in North Mankato.
New Mexican restaurant opening on Hwy 169 in North Mankato
The Waseca Bluejays showed off its state-ranked offense in an 81-36 road win over New Ulm...
No. 7 Waseca, New Ulm set new MSHSL record for combined points scored

Latest News

Bishop of Roman Catholic Diocese of Winona-Rochester says it will move its pastoral center, or...
Diocese of Winona-Rochester moving pastoral center to Rochester
The oldest unidentified homicide victim in Massachusetts, dubbed "the Lady of the Dunes," has...
Authorities seeking info on husband of ‘Lady of the Dunes’
FILE - The Stellantis sign is seen outside the Chrysler Technology Center, in Auburn Hills, Mich.
Stellantis: Park older models due to 3 Takata air bag deaths
A new report says glacial melt is increasing at a concerning rate, according to the U.N. (CNN,...
Yellowstone, Yosemite glaciers to disappear in 30 years, UN report finds