Area cities encourage kids to take part in Mayor for a Day essay contest

The Cities of Mankato, North Mankato and Eagle Lake are encouraging kids to take part in this year’s Mayor For a Day Essay Contest.
By KEYC Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 12:50 PM CDT
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Cities of Mankato, North Mankato and Eagle Lake are encouraging kids to take part in this year's Mayor For a Day Essay Contest.

The League of Minnesota Cities hosts the contest each fall to find out what our cities would like like if kids were in charge.

Fourth, fifth and sixth graders can enter the competition by answering the prompt, ‘What would you do if you were mayor for a day?’

Essays must be submitted by Dec.12 through an online form, PDF email attachment, or by mail.

Winners will be selected in early January.

The grand prize is $100 plus a feature in the Minnesota Cities magazine.

