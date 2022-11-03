Big changes: Rain and colder temps ahead

Get ready! Big, big changes are coming to our weather and it all starts with a cold front that will blast across our region tonight. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible this evening and overnight tonight and will be followed by much cooler temperatures tomorrow. Another round of rain is possible Friday night into early Saturday. Weekend rainfall amounts will be in the quarter inch ballpark in the Mankato area with higher amounts to the east and lesser amounts to the west. This could still change depending on the track of the system. After a couple of dry days early next week, we are monitoring another possible weather pattern change that has the potential to bring more widespread rain by mid to late next week.

The rest of this afternoon will be mostly cloudy and breezy with well above average high temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. The aforementioned cold front will move across the region this evening, bringing scattered rain and thunderstorms. Rainfall amounts will generally be less than a quarter inch, but a couple of isolated storms could produce heavier rainfall amounts. Showers and thunderstorms will end late tonight, with temps dropping into the upper 30s to low 40s by daybreak.

Friday will be cloudy and much colder with scattered showers or drizzle possible off and on throughout the day. Highs will only reach the low 40s on Friday. Another wave of energy will move in behind the cold front, bringing another chance of rain late Friday and Friday night. There is still some uncertainty as to where this band of rain will set up. As of right now, I think the best chance of rain will be along and east of I-35. Parts of far southeastern Minnesota and western Wisconsin could get very heavy rainfall amounts of two or more inches with this system, but there will be a sharp cutoff to the west. Rain will end Saturday morning with sunshine likely by midday. Saturday afternoon will be sunny with highs in the mid 40s. Sunday will be warmer with sunshine and high temps in the low 50s.

After a couple of dry days Sunday and Monday, our pattern will once again begin to shift to one that has the potential to bring considerable, widespread precipitation to much of southern Minnesota and northern Iowa. This is still several days away, but definitely something we will be watching.

