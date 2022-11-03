Big weather changes coming with several rain chances, drop in temperatures

A strong cold front associated with a large low pressure system moving through the area will lead to a drop in temperatures and several rounds of showers mixed in.

Today will start off with clear skies before the pressure system moves into the area. As the system moves closer to the area we will notice an increase in cloud coverage through the morning hours into the afternoon hours as winds remain breezy. Winds will remain breezy until the pressure system passes through the area. Temperatures today will hover in the mid to upper-60s by the afternoon hours with winds up to 20 mph, gusts up to 30 mph possible. As the center of the system moves closer to the area, a cold front will make its way across southern Minnesota and northern Iowa this evening. The cold front will lead to scattered showers with a few thunderstorms possible tonight and into the overnight hours as temperatures dip into the mid to upper-30s by Friday morning. Rain totals by Friday morning will teeter between a tenth of an inch and a quarter of an inch, some areas may see up to a half an inch due to a few thunderstorms expected in the area.

Friday will remain on the cloudy side with lighter winds in the mix. Temperatures will rise from the upper-30s into the low to mid-40s by the afternoon hours. As the system continues to move through the area, on and off light showers are possible. Showers will mainly hover east of Mankato, along and east of I-35, but a few isolated showers may pop up west of I-35 through the day. Cloudy skies will stick around Friday night before becoming partly cloudy by Saturday morning as temperatures dip into the mid-30s. Rain totals will range between a tenth and a quarter of an inch by Friday night, making the rain total for Thursday night and Friday night ranging from a quarter of an inch up to a half an inch by Saturday morning.

Saturday will teeter between partly cloudy and mostly cloudy throughout the day. Temperatures will remain cooler with highs in the low to mid-40s across the area. Winds will become breezy again up to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph possible at times. Saturday night will continue to teeter between partly cloudy and mostly cloudy as temperatures dip into the low-40s by Sunday morning.

Sunday will continue to be on the mostly cloudy side with pockets of sunshine mixed in. Temperatures will be a tad warmer with highs hovering in the low-50s across the area and a breeze up to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph mixed in. Skies will gradually become partly cloudy by Monday morning as temperatures dip into the low-30s.

Monday will continue with partly cloudy skies and relatively seasonal temperatures. By the afternoon hours, pockets of sunshine are expected as temperatures rise into the upper-40s with a breeze up to 20 mph mixed in. Monday night will gradually become mostly cloudy as temperatures dip into the low-40s by Tuesday morning.

The second round of showers with the second cold front expected in the area will start to make its way through the area on Tuesday. Before the cooldown takes place, temperatures will be mild Tuesday afternoon with highs in the low to mid-50s. Winds will remain breezy up to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph mixed in. As the cold front approaches the area, scattered showers are likely throughout the afternoon and overnight hours. Temperatures will dip into the upper-40s by Wednesday morning.

Scattered showers will continue on and off throughout Wednesday as the cold front moves through the area. The front won’t move through the area until Wednesday night, this means that mild temperatures will continue Wednesday afternoon as highs hover in the mid-50s with a breeze sticking around. Wednesday night we will continue to see light on and off showers in the area as temperatures dip into the upper-30s by Thursday morning.

By Thursday, the front will have passed through the area, which means we will see cooler temperatures in the area and a shift in winds. Mostly cloudy skies will stick around throughout Thursday as temperatures rise into the low-40s by the afternoon hours. We could see a few lingering showers in the area on Thursday as the cold front continues to move farther east away from us. Temperatures Thursday night will dip into the mid-20s by Friday morning.

Next weekend, starting on Friday, we will notice much cooler temperatures in the area. Skies will teeter between mostly cloudy and partly cloudy throughout the weekend with highs in the low to mid-30s on both Friday and Saturday as a breeze continues to stick around. This will make way for a blustery weekend.

