Diocese of Winona-Rochester moving pastoral center to Rochester

By Mitch Keegan
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 9:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KEYC) - The Diocese of Winona-Rochester announced plans this morning to move their headquarters to Rochester by the spring of 2024.

A new pastoral center will be built with funds from an anonymous benefactor.

The Diocese says it recognizes that Rochester has grown to become the diocese’s most populous city, and the third largest city in Minnesota.

The population living in the area between Rochester and Mankato now comprises over 65% of Catholics in the diocese.

The Diocese of Winona-Rochester serves the 20 southernmost counties of Minnesota with more than 130,000 Catholics and 99 parishes, four high schools, 30 elementary schools and the Immaculate Heart of Mary Seminary on the campus of St. Mary’s University in Winona.

