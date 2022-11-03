Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Historic Courthouse in Mankato to display greenlighting for local Veterans

The Blue Earth County Courthouse
The Blue Earth County Courthouse(KEYC)
By Sofia Martinez
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Starting next week, The Historic Courthouse in Mankato will be displaying greenlighting to support local Veterans.

It is all part of the Operation Green Light, an initiative to support military veterans.

“Counties tend to be one of the front line first resources for transitioning service members and Veterans who are in the community and so counties to shed light on that awareness that we’re here as a resource for veterans and their families, but then also honor their sacrifice and services to our going to be lighting all their all their buildings are some of their buildings green and show support to that veteran community.” said Veterans Service Officer, Michael McLaughlin.

Their awareness about the unique challenges faced by many veterans and the resources that are available at the County, State, and Federal level to assist veterans and their families.

The community is invited to attend a program in recognition of Veterans Day, next Friday at noon.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The farmer, identified as Edward Wyffels of Marshall, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Farmer fatally injured in farming accident
(Source: Sibley County Sheriff's Office)
Le Sueur man dies in accident on Minnesota River
Authorities in Nicollet County say the body of Jeffrey Andrew Abrahamson, 28, who has been...
UPDATE: Body of missing Nicollet man found
Plaza Jalisco, a Mexican chain restaurant, will open on Range and Cross Streets in North Mankato.
New Mexican restaurant opening on Hwy 169 in North Mankato
The Waseca Bluejays showed off its state-ranked offense in an 81-36 road win over New Ulm...
No. 7 Waseca, New Ulm set new MSHSL record for combined points scored

Latest News

National Sandwich Day: The cult of Monte Cristo
National Sandwich Day: The cult of Monte Cristo
KEYC News Now at 5 VOD
Beards: they grow on you
The DNR says the largest concentration of wildfires occurred in the central region of Minnesota.
Minnesota DNR restricts open burning across multiple counties