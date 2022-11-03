Historic Courthouse in Mankato to display greenlighting for local Veterans

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Starting next week, The Historic Courthouse in Mankato will be displaying greenlighting to support local Veterans.

It is all part of the Operation Green Light, an initiative to support military veterans.

“Counties tend to be one of the front line first resources for transitioning service members and Veterans who are in the community and so counties to shed light on that awareness that we’re here as a resource for veterans and their families, but then also honor their sacrifice and services to our going to be lighting all their all their buildings are some of their buildings green and show support to that veteran community.” said Veterans Service Officer, Michael McLaughlin.

Their awareness about the unique challenges faced by many veterans and the resources that are available at the County, State, and Federal level to assist veterans and their families.

The community is invited to attend a program in recognition of Veterans Day, next Friday at noon.

