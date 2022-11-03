Your Photos
Mankato United Way marks November as a time for Grateful Giving

November marks the season of gratitude, especially for Greater Mankato Area United Way; for them, everyday this month is a day for Grateful Giving.
By Nick Beck
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 10:18 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - November marks the season of gratitude, especially for Greater Mankato Area United Way; for them, everyday this month is a day for Grateful Giving.

Each day this month, they’re asking the community to be mindful for what they have, and to give back to local organizations working to prevent hunger and homelessness, like the regional homeless response teams, they’ve released a calendar of daily reasons to be grateful; adding 25 or 50 cents a day to a piggy bank.

“It is the little things that people this time of year tend to spend more time being grateful for as we move into the season of Thanksgiving,” reflected Director of Community Impact, Elizabeth Harstad, “And thinking about things to be thankful for; it’s the little things, such as the food in your pantry or the warm blankets that you have that that we can all be grateful for.”

Some examples of using to the piggy bank include donating 25 cents if you have books in your home, depositing 10 cents for every light switch in your home, and depositing 50 cents for each video streaming services

Grateful Giving goes till the end of November.

