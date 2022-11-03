Minnesota DNR restricts open burning across multiple counties

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is restricting open burning to multiple counties across Minnesota.

The DNR says it is due to increased wildfire risk from to the dry conditions, wind, and the warm temperatures the state is seeing.

“That combination set us up for a more active day yesterday. And certainly we are in high fire danger until we get measurable precipitation. So we ask people to exercise Extreme Caution during this time of year” said Leanne Langeberg, a Public Information Officer for Minnesota Interagency Fire Center.

They will not issue permits for open burning of brush or yard waste until the burning restrictions are lifted.

Just yesterday, 25 active wildfires were reported to the Minnesota Interagency Fire Center.

The DNR urges everyone to be cautious with all outdoor activities that can produce heat or spark.

