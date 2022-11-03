Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Minnesota DNR restricts open burning across multiple counties

The DNR says the largest concentration of wildfires occurred in the central region of Minnesota.
The DNR says the largest concentration of wildfires occurred in the central region of Minnesota.(KOTA TV)
By Sofia Martinez
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is restricting open burning to multiple counties across Minnesota.

The DNR says it is due to increased wildfire risk from to the dry conditions, wind, and the warm temperatures the state is seeing.

“That combination set us up for a more active day yesterday. And certainly we are in high fire danger until we get measurable precipitation. So we ask people to exercise Extreme Caution during this time of year” said Leanne Langeberg, a Public Information Officer for Minnesota Interagency Fire Center.

They will not issue permits for open burning of brush or yard waste until the burning restrictions are lifted.

Just yesterday, 25 active wildfires were reported to the Minnesota Interagency Fire Center.

The DNR urges everyone to be cautious with all outdoor activities that can produce heat or spark.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The farmer, identified as Edward Wyffels of Marshall, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Farmer fatally injured in farming accident
(Source: Sibley County Sheriff's Office)
Le Sueur man dies in accident on Minnesota River
Authorities in Nicollet County say the body of Jeffrey Andrew Abrahamson, 28, who has been...
UPDATE: Body of missing Nicollet man found
Plaza Jalisco, a Mexican chain restaurant, will open on Range and Cross Streets in North Mankato.
New Mexican restaurant opening on Hwy 169 in North Mankato
The Waseca Bluejays showed off its state-ranked offense in an 81-36 road win over New Ulm...
No. 7 Waseca, New Ulm set new MSHSL record for combined points scored

Latest News

KEYC News Now at 5 VOD
Beards: they grow on you
The Blue Earth County Courthouse
Historic Courthouse in Mankato to display greenlighting for local Veterans
Catalytic Converter
One arrested in Brown County in part of nation-wide catalytic converter theft ring