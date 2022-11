MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Meet the Monte Cristo: the sandwich you never knew you needed...until now. It’s a sandwich that never disappoints, but many people don’t really see it that often. For a special spin on the classic recipe, Kelsey and Lisa went to one of their favorites in the kitchen, Molly Loe of Happy Thyme Cooking!

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.