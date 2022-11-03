Your Photos
New Executive Director emerges for Partners for Housing

By Maddie Paul
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 5:53 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - After joining Partners for Housing as a financial manager in 2021, Trisha Anderson knew she wanted to truly explore her professional passion for the community.

“I have been able to work with members of our community that are marginalized or not really seen by our entire community,” said incoming executive director for Partners for Housing Trisha Anderson. “To serve my home and serve my community and the people that live here, it’s just one of the things that gets me up every day and keeps me going to be able to give back.”

Her dedication to helping those in need explains why she accepted the position of Executive Director for Partners for Housing.

With her background in finance and her knowledge as a long-term North Mankato resident, Anderson wants to push the non-profit organization’s boundaries, especially in areas of funding and community engagement, to ensure long-term housing stability.

“I feel very strongly that this community is heading in the right direction to make sure that we create the strong foundation that we need in order to step up to the next level for affordable housing in our communities,” said Anderson.

Anderson plans to continue community events and local outreach, as well as strengthen partnerships with local housing agencies and stakeholders, and organizations, like the ECHO Food Shelf and the South Central Minnesota Food Recovery.

It’s all to tackle the current housing instabilities, like homelessness, in the greater Mankato area.

“Our mission is to guide individuals and families towards housing stability,” said Anderson. “There are so many amazing organizations in our community and people who are willing to take that next step to help other members in our community that are impacted by the barriers that they face.”

