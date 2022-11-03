Your Photos
New Ulm hip-hop group shines spotlight on teen suicide prevention

A suicide prevention event will have dancers on their feet in New Ulm tomorrow. “The Best Kept Secret” is a hip-hop show featuring local artists who want to uphold a positive impact in the community and spread suicide prevention.(Maddie Paul)
By Maddie Paul
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 5:55 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - A suicide prevention event will have dancers on their feet in New Ulm tomorrow.

The Best Kept Secret is a hip-hop show featuring local artists who want to uphold a positive impact in the community and spread suicide prevention.

Tickets are $15 at the door.

For $10, attendees can enjoy an all-you-can-eat taco bar from 6-8 p.m.

On top of the dancing and live music, there will be a raffle entry for prizes.

20% of ticket sales and 100% of raffle sales will be donated to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

Creator of and performer for “The Best Kept Secret,” Gunner Beckering (AKA “GunnerB”) wants to ensure that the younger members in the audience takes the group’s music to heart

“Hip-hop can reach a younger generation,” said Beckering. “My message is to make sure you’re doing okay more than anything.”

Performer and Headliner Jack Fairbairn (AKA “Flo Fanatic”) expressed excitement about getting to perform in New Ulm.

“This is a really big opportunity for me to kind of showcase to everybody here what my music is about and every other artist here, that’s performing too,” said Fairbairn. “I’m super excited to see them. I think this concert is going to bring a lot of buzz to New Ulm too.”

The Best Kept Secret will be hosted at the New Ulm American Legion from 6 p.m. to midnight on Fri., Nov. 3.

The event is family-friendly.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

