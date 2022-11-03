One arrested in Brown County in part of nation-wide catalytic converter theft ring

BROWN COUNTY, Minn. (KEYC) - A man was arrested in Brown County in connection with a nation-wide catalytic converter theft ring takedown.

The US Department of Homeland Security, Minnesota Department of Commerce Fraud Bureau, Sleepy Eye Police Department and Brown County Sheriff’s Office executed multiple search warrants in Brown County Wednesday in connection with the nationwide takedown.

Police say 40 year old John Charles Kotten was arrested without incident on state charges of Stolen Property when two stolen vehicles were discovered at a federal search warrant location where he was present at the time. Kotten is currently in the Brown County Jail and awaiting court.

Arrests, searches, and seizures took place in California, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Minnesota, New Jersey, New York, Nevada, North Carolina, and Virginia. In total, 21 individuals in five states have been arrested and/or charged for their roles in the conspiracy.

