Powerball jackpot grows again

ROSEVILLE, Minn. (KEYC) - The Powerball jackpot continues to climb through billion-dollar territory – and is quickly approaching a world record jackpot.

The jackpot is estimated at $1.5 billion with a cash option of $745.9 million for Saturday’s drawing.

If a player wins, it will be the second-largest jackpot in Powerball history and third-largest jackpot in U.S. lottery history.

One person in Minnesota won a million dollars for matching all five white balls in last night’s drawing.

Tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Powerball holds the world record for largest jackpot set in 2016 for $1.586 billion.

