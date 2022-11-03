Prep Athlete: Sizer and Meng leading Spartans in historic season

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - St Clair/Loyola Spartans quarterback Jake Sizer and runningback Brandon Meng earns this weeks Prep Athlete of the Week.

Both players have lead the Spartans to an undefeated regular season and first section title appearance in school history.

Sizer and Meng are a huge reason for the Spartans success this season. Sizer has thrown for 1,000 plus yards and ten plus touchdowns while Meng has rushed for over 1100 yards and while recording close to 20 touchdowns.

The Spartans are one win away from a spot in this year’s Class AA state tournament thanks to the family they’ve created over the years.

“The chemistry that we built this summer [helped],” said Sizwe when asked what contributed to a successful season. “We hung out as a team a lot. A lot of 7 on 7 team camps, that helped a lot to get the guys going into the season.”

“First off the lineman they work hard every practice and it shows in the game,” said Weng. “We definitely don’t have the size that some teams do but they have more heart than teams we play. They’re always working hard and encouraging each other and that helps the whole offense out.”

Both players are leaders for the team but in different ways. When you put it together, it all works best for the Spartans.

“I’m not really a big vocal guy,” Sizer says. “I’ll say just leading by example. Trying to get everybody to calm down in the huddle and just showing them that everything is alright is what I do. We like to have a lot of fun together so you know sometimes he has to calm me down so it’s a lot of fun just being able to play with him.”

“Like Jake said, we like to have a lot of fun together,” Weng said. “He’s one of the reason’s our team so loose and likes to have fun with each other. We both like to keep the people laughing and the coaches laughing.”

Meng and Sizer wouldn’t be able to put up all those video game like numbers without the players up front dominating the line of scrimmage.

“Without the lineman, I feel like we couldn’t have the success,” said Weng. “They don’t get as much of the credit but they deserve more than anyone because without them, we don’t have the team we have.”

Sizer’s and Meng’s ability to lead together while keeping the team loose but serious is why they’re our Prep Athletes of the Week.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.