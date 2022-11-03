Rollover crash on Hwy 169 leaves driver with life-threatening injuries

SOUTH BEND TOWNSHIP, Minn. (KEYC) - A single vehicle rollover crash left the driver with life threatening injuries.

Ellie Machau, 27, was driving southbound on Highway 169 near milepost 51 at around 9:45 P.M., last night, when the car entered the median and rolled.

There was another passenger in the car who suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Neither of the individuals in the car were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash.

Alcohol is suspected to be involved.

