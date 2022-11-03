Your Photos
Scott Jensen makes visit to Faribault ahead of midterm elections

For the candidates, this week is one last push ahead of the midterm election, next Tuesday. Dr. Scott Jensen made a campaign stop in Faribault to a crowd of sup
By Jared Dean
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 10:27 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Faribault, Minn. (KEYC) - Less than one week away from Election Day, republican gubernatorial candidate Scott Jensen is making a push to get voters to the polls with a campaign stop at a construction company in Faribault.

“I feel humbled. I feel grateful, but at my very core, I feel like there is nothing more important that I could be doing than what I am doing right now and that is trying to speak to all Minnesotans,” Jensen said.

To a crowd of about 100, Jensen stuck to some of his key points throughout his campaign, highlighting his short-term plan for public safety. That includes reiterating his idea of asking retired officers to come out of retirement and return to the force.

“Mid-term goal we can absolutely be more aggressive in recruiting new cops,” Jensen said. “Long-term goal we can create tracks for young people that are interested in a career in law enforcement whether it starts in junior high or high school.”

When it comes to the $9 billion budget surplus, Jensen has his own ideas on how it should be spent.

“I would get an infrastructure bill so that we have roads and bridges because we need to go forward with that without question,” Jensen said. “I think the rest of it should be used for some form of permanent tax relief.”

Jensen also said that he would like to model Minnesota’s spending more like some of the southern states, like Mississippi. He has said Minnesota test scores rank lower than Mississippi.

“If you look at the national report card that just came out about two weeks ago and you look at the delta, or the change, you will see that Mississippi outdid Minnesota substantially,” Jensen said.

According to the nation’s report card referenced by Jensen at nations report card dot gov, the data shows Minnesota in fact scores better for both math and reading at the fourth and eighth grade levels. Jensen also emphasized his plan for education in the state includes cutting funding for public schools.

“We do not have a formal education plan put together right now,” Jensen said. “I have said that we need to reduce our spending by ten percent.”

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

