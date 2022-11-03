Your Photos
Two teens arrested after fleeing police in stolen car

(Source: KEYC Photo/Bernadette Heier)
By KEYC Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 1:10 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Two teens are arrested following a brief foot pursuit in North Mankato Thursday morning.

According to a release from North Mankato Police, they were alerted to a stolen vehicle from Owatonna that was traveling toward the Mankato area on Highway 169 around 7:30 Thursday morning. Officers and a Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force agent found the vehicle at the Kwik Trip on Highway 169 with two males inside. According to police, as they approached, the driver fled in reverse, crashing into a parked car. Both occupants then fled on food but were captured a short time later with out incident.

Police say the driver was a 14 year old male from Owatonna who was arrested for felony fleeing, receiving stolen property and fleeing on foot. The passenger, a 16 year old male from Duluth, was arrested for fleeting on foot, an outstanding warrant for theft and was listed as a runaway from the city of Duluth.

