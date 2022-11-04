Bedtime Blues: Getting the kids on a regular sleep cycle

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Daylight Saving Time begins this weekend and clocks fall back an hour! Sounds great, right? An extra hour of sleep! Well, as Kelsey and Lisa discovered, after hanging out with Pediatric Sleep Coach, Stephanie Fischer of Bedrocks Pediatric Sleep Coaching, that extra hour of sleep may turn out to be the stuff of bad dreams for children.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.