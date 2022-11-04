Your Photos
Blue Earth County Historical Society celebrating 121 years

Starting today and going into Saturday, the Blue Earth County Historical Society will have free admissions to the History Center Museum.
By KEYC Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 10:55 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Blue Earth County Historical Society will be celebrating all weekend long as the organization observes its 121st anniversary.

The Blue Earth County Historical Society was founded on November 7, 1901, with the task to collect, preserve and present the history of Blue Earth County for present and future generations.

Starting today and going into Saturday, the historical society will have free admissions to the History Center Museum. There will also be door prizes, gift shop specials and a chance to view the “Celebrating 100 Years of Lincoln School” exhibit.

The time to celebrate with the historical society will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. today and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday.

As part of the Anniversary Open House, the historical society will also be releasing The Art of Marian Anderson, a 140-plus page book highlighting the different works of Marian Anderson.

