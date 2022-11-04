Your Photos
Extended early voting hours for Blue Earth County

Blue Earth County will be extending its general early voting hours, this weekend, at the Blue Earth County Elections office, from 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
By Sean Morawczynski
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 1:15 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Blue Earth County will be extending its general early voting hours, this weekend.

On Saturday, those wishing to cast their absentee or returned mail ballots can do so at the Blue Earth County Elections office from 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

The county says state law allows any eligible voter to vote early for any reason.

Due to this year’s redistricting, your polling station may have changed locations.

Those who plan on voting in-person on election day next Tuesday should visit the poll finder page on the Minnesota Secretary of State’s website.

