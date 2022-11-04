Mankato Public Safety: change batteries in smoke and carbon monoxide alarms

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - This Sunday, as many people are changing their clocks for Daylight Saving, authorities say it is a great time to test and change batteries in smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

The alarms provide early warning in case of a fire or elevated levels of carbon monoxide, which is a colorless and odorless gas.

Mankato public safety advises residents to install smoke alarms on each level of the building.

For carbon monoxide alarms, the advice is to place them in a central location outside each sleeping area.

