Maverick Insider: Hoffner, Hastings give insight coming out of victorious weekend

By Mary Rominger and Rob Clark
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 7:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - This week on Maverick Insider, Sports Director Rob Clark sits down with the Head Coach of the Minnesota State football program Todd Hoffner and Mike Hastings of the MSU men’s hockey team.

In Part 1, Hoffner provides insight on No. 24 MSU’s back-to-back wins over ranked opponents. Most recently, the Mavericks (7-2) took down at-the-time 19th-ranked Sioux Falls 38-24. Next, the purple and gold return home for a two-game homestand to finish out the regular season, beginning with Southwest Minnesota State.

In Part 2, Hastings reflects on the team’s sweep over Bowling Green this past weekend to open the CCHA schedule. The Mavericks (5-3) next take on St. Thomas in a home-and-home series this weekend, beginning Friday in St. Paul at 7:07 then 6:07 on Saturday in Mankato. You can also watch Saturday’s game on KEYC Circle.

