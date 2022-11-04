Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

MCHS: turning the clock can lead to health risks

FILE - While the extra hour of sleep could come in handy, there are some impacts on health that...
FILE - While the extra hour of sleep could come in handy, there are some impacts on health that come with changing the clocks twice a year.(KY3)
By Sean Morawczynski
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 12:07 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - This weekend, we turn our clocks back one hour, marking the end of daylight saving time.

Early sunday morning, at 2 a.m., Clock go back an hour.

While the extra hour of sleep could come in handy... There are some impacts that come with changing the clocks twice a year.

Doctor Timothy Young with Mayo Clinic Health System says the hour lost in the spring can lead to more than just mood changes.

”Most of the studies have been done in the Spring when we lose an hour of sleep,” said Dr. Young. “And there has been some associated risk with increased heart attacks, increased traffic accidents. It’s not exactly clear why that is, and you’d think that would all reverse in the Fall when we get that extra hour.”

Dr. Young says there is some evidence the body takes 24 to 48 hours to recover and that there is still time to plan ahead.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: Sibley County Sheriff's Office)
Le Sueur man dies in accident on Minnesota River
Authorities in Nicollet County say the body of Jeffrey Andrew Abrahamson, 28, who has been...
UPDATE: Body of missing Nicollet man found
The farmer, identified as Edward Wyffels of Marshall, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Farmer fatally injured in farming accident
Plaza Jalisco, a Mexican chain restaurant, will open on Range and Cross Streets in North Mankato.
New Mexican restaurant opening on Hwy 169 in North Mankato
The Waseca Bluejays showed off its state-ranked offense in an 81-36 road win over New Ulm...
No. 7 Waseca, New Ulm set new MSHSL record for combined points scored

Latest News

New Executive Director emerges for Partners for Housing
The DNR says it is due to increased wildfire risk from to the dry conditions, wind, and the...
Minnesota DNR restricts open burning across multiple counties
Drought conditions persist as Minnesota moves towards its cold weather months.
U.S. Drought Monitor: 80% of Minnesota now ‘abnormally dry’
Starting today and going into Saturday, the Blue Earth County Historical Society will have free...
Blue Earth County Historical Society celebrating 121 years