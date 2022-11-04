Your Photos
Mike Lindell loses FBI court challenge

My Pillow salesman and Trump ally Mike Lindell has lost his court fight to get his smartphone back.
By KEYC Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 10:49 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Pillow salesman and Trump ally Mike Lindell has lost his court fight to get his smartphone back.

A federal judge in Minnesota rejected Lindell’s challenge to the FBI search and seizure of his phone.

Lindell’s assistance to former President Trump in his efforts to overturn the election led to the investigation.

The judge ruled that the search was not unconstitutional and that Lindell could not have access to more details from the FBI.

Lindell has not been charged with any crime at this point.

