More rain tonight; a pleasant second half of the weekend

We’ve had quite a change in the past 24 hours. The cold front moved through last evening and brought colder temps and some much needed rain to parts of our region. A second wave of energy will bring another round of rain tonight into Saturday morning. With this wave, the heaviest rain will likely fall along and east of I-35. Depending on how the system tracks, the Mankato area could get up to a quarter inch, but there will be an abrupt cut-off of rainfall amounts to the west. Locations along and west of US 71 will get very little, if any, rain with this system. Rain will end and the sun will come out on Saturday afternoon, but highs will only reach the mid to upper 40s on Saturday. Sunday will be a bit more pleasant with sunshine and highs in the low 50s. We are keeping an eye on another system that could bring widespread, measurable rain to much of southern Minnesota and northern Iowa by mid to late next week.

The rest of this afternoon will be cold and mostly cloudy, although we will see a little sunshine popping in from time to time. Tonight will be mostly cloudy with rain developing after midnight. This system will move from south to north, so the further south you are the earlier the rain will start. Temperatures will drop into the low 30s by daybreak. As temperatures drop and precipitation develops, some places, especially on the southern and western edges of this precipitation band, could get a little snow. Accumulation amounts will be minimal.

Saturday will start with clouds and rain, but the rain will end and clouds will exit from southwest to northeast with Mankato and locations south and west becoming mostly sunny by around midday. Clouds and rain will linger into the afternoon for folks along and east of I-35.

Sunday will be mostly sunny and breezy with highs in the low 50s. Another weak front will move through Sunday and knock high temps back into the mid to upper 40s on Monday.

Next week will bring another warming trend, with highs climbing back into the 50s to 60s by Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. We will also see scattered rain chances on each of those days. Depending on how this system sets up, there could be a time of widespread, measurable rain across much of our region. By late week, our pattern will once again begin to shift as colder air moves in. Some places could get a little snow by late week, but at this time it’s way too early to get specific with details. Stay tuned!

