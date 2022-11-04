No. 12 MSU falls in shoot out to Minot State in NSIC semifinals

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The 12th-ranked Minnesota State women’s soccer team couldn’t find the back of the net in its NSIC semi-final clash against Minot State on Friday at The Pitch.

The Mavericks put up 24 shots, but eventually fell to the Beavers in a shout out 4-3 after a scoreless 120 minutes of play.

MSU falls out of the tournament after winning the last five consecutive NSIC tournament titles. Next, the purple and gold await their NCAA tournament fate in Monday’s selection show.

