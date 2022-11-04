On and off showers continue with rain/snow mix possible Saturday morning

Following a cold front that moved through Thursday night, spotty showers continue through today into Saturday with cooler temperatures leading to a potential rain/snow mix Saturday morning.

Showers moved in late Thursday night and continued through the overnight hours into Friday morning leaving behind around a half an inch of rain by 5:30 a.m. Friday. Today will be on the cloudy side for a majority of the day with pockets of sunshine possible this afternoon. Despite the pockets of sunshine, on and off spotty showers are possible through the day today. Showers will spread across the area through the morning hours, and then shift eastward, hovering along and east of I-35 through the afternoon and into the evening hours. Temperatures this afternoon will be much cooler than the past several days with highs hovering in the low to mid-40s. Tonight, cloudy skies return to the area with more showers possible overnight, however, due to temperatures dipping into the low-30s overnight, a rain/snow mix is very possible through the early morning hours on Saturday. By Saturday morning, we could see another tenth of an inch to a quarter of an inch in the Mankato area. This will bring the rain total from Thursday night to Saturday morning to around an inch.

Saturday will start off rather chilly with a rain/snow mix in the area and temperatures in the low-30s. By the late morning hours on Saturday, temperatures will rise above freezing which will transition the rain/snow mix back into rain showers before gradually clearing out of the area. Scattered showers will continue for areas east of Mankato through the afternoon hours into the evening hours. Temperatures through the afternoon hours will hover in the mid-40s with a breeze up to 15 mph, gusts up to 20 possible. Saturday night will remain mostly cloudy with lingering showers possible as temperatures dip into the low-40s by Sunday morning.

Sunday will have pockets of sunshine in the mix with partly cloudy skies across the area. Despite the partly cloudy skies, a few isolated showers are possible through the day as temperatures hover in the low-50s, leading to a rather seasonal afternoon. Winds will be breezy from the west up to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 throughout the afternoon. Sunday night will remain partly cloudy with a few isolated flurries possible overnight into Monday morning as temperatures dip into the upper-20s and low-30s.

The start of next week will start off cool in the 40s before becoming mild with highs in the low-60s by Wednesday and windy conditions mixed in throughout the week. Starting on Monday, we will still have cooler temperatures with mostly cloudy skies, highs will hover in the mid-40s throughout the afternoon hours. We could see a few overnight isolated showers possible Monday night into Tuesday morning.

Tuesday will be a little warmer despite the cloudy skies and scattered showers expected in the area. Temperatures will rise into the low-50s by the afternoon hours with winds up to 20 mph, gust sup to 30 possible. These showers are associated with a secondary cold front that is projected to move through the area on Wednesday. Temperatures will dip into the low-50s by Wednesday morning.

Despite the cold front moving through the area on Wednesday, temperatures will still be warm with cloudy skies and windy conditions. Temperatures will hover in the low-60s through the afternoon hours ahead of the passage of the cold front. Scattered showers are expected in the area ahead of the passage of the front, which will take place through the overnight hours into Thursday morning. By Thursday morning, temperatures will dip into the mid-40s overnight.

Thursday will remain on the cloudy side with the high for the day occurring in the early morning hours, which will be around 50 degrees. As the front works its way across the area early Thursday morning, temperatures will steadily drop into the 40s by the afternoon hours as windy conditions stick around. Showers may continue into the overnight hours; however, temperatures are likely to dip into the upper-20s and low-30s by Friday morning which means showers may transition into snow and/or a rain/snow mix by early Friday morning.

Friday will remain on the cloudy and blustery side as the rain/snow mix clears out of the area early Friday morning. Temperatures will be much cooler on Friday with highs in the mid to upper-30s across the area. Winds will be strong up to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 possible. With these stronger winds expected along with cooler temperatures in the 30s, a wind chill is very possible throughout Friday. Friday night will gradually become partly cloudy as temperatures dip into the mid-20s by Saturday morning.

Next weekend is going to remain on the chilly side with partly cloudy skies and a breeze in the mix. Temperatures will hover in the mid-30s Saturday afternoon with winds up to 15 mph, gusts up to 25 possible at times. Saturday night will remain partly cloudy but cold as temperatures dip into the mid-20s by Sunday morning. Sunday will remain partly cloudy with lighter winds but temperatures remaining in the mid-30s through the afternoon hours. Sunday night will remain partly cloudy but cold with temperatures dipping into the upper-teens and low-20s.

