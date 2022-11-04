Your Photos
Pick of the litter: Frisco

He’s been at the shelter for four months, now.
(KEYC News Now)
By Maddie Paul
Updated: 46 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - This week’s pick of the litter is Frisco.

This pup is only six months old.

Frisco is a black and white German Shepard mix.

He loves to give kisses, play with toys, and release his energy.

Frisco needs a home that is ready to play and keep him active.

He’s been at the shelter for four months, now.

Anyone interested in adopting Frisco is encouraged to contact BENCHS by calling (507) 625-6373 or visiting www.BENCHS.org.

