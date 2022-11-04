Powerball jackpot reaches record number; $1.6B

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292 million, but that is not stopping people from getting their tickets.

“I can’t wait to buy three of them. But I’m gonna wait till tomorrow morning to buy my lucky day,” said Arnie Stenzel, Powerball player.

The Powerball jackpot reaches a record number; $1.6 Billion. Becoming the largest lottery prize in history. Which has drawn many first time players.

“Let the machine pick it. I don’t know a lot about the lottery,” Powerball player, Joan Nikolay said. “So I just thought I’d give it a shot. All right. I had a chance, like anybody else.”

The upfront cash option is $782.4 Million. The Jackpot hasn’t seen a winner in over 3 months with 39 drawings.

Yet, if that money fell into someone’s lap, here is what they say they would do:

“Take my grandkids to Disneyland or Disney World or whatever,” said Joan Nikolay, Powerball player.

“Path loans probably give money to my parents to save some money, invest,” explained Thomas Stoll, Powerball player.

“Honestly, I will probably retire and travel,” added Nikolay.

“I would say probably three quarters of it would go to Charities. The rest would be for the wife and I to retire and go cruising,” said Stenzel.

This Powerball Jackpot tops the last record set in 2016 for $1.586 billion. The drawing for the Powerball prize will be held this Saturday.

Tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.