Quick Hits: Minnesota State pulls off convincing wins over the weekend

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - On this week’s edition of Maverick Hockey Quick Hits, Mary Rominger and Sports Director Rob Clark review last weekend’s games that saw the Minnesota State men’s hockey team sweep CCHA-rival Bowling Green and the MSU women’s hockey program split its two-game series with Bemidji State.

Coming up, the No. 6 Maverick men’s hockey team (5-3) battles St. Thomas in a home-and-home series beginning with a 7:07 puck drop on Saturday in St. Paul, then a 6:07 start on Saturday in Mankato. You can watch Saturday’s game on KEYC Circle.

For the Maverick women’s hockey team, the group is at home for a non-conference clash against Sacred Heart at 3 p.m. on Friday and 1 p.m. on Saturday.

