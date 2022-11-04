Your Photos
VW recalls vehicles for tire pressure monitoring malfunction

FILE IMAGE - Volkswagen dealers will update the tire pressure monitoring software at no charge to owners for vehicles involved in a recall.(Volkswagen)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 8:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DETROIT (AP) — Volkswagen is recalling nearly 225,000 vehicles in the U.S. because the tire pressure monitoring systems may not detect air losses in all four tires at the same time.

The recall covers certain 2019 Tiguan, Golf Sportswagen, Golf Alltrack, Golf R, and Audi Q3 and A3 vehicles. Also covered are some 2019 and 2020 Jetta, Golf, Atlas and Audi A3 models and some 2020-2021 Atlas Cross Sport and Atlas vehicles.

Documents posted Friday by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration say a sudden pressure loss in all four tires increases the risk of a crash.

Dealers will update the tire pressure monitoring software at no charge to owners. Notification letters will be sent Dec. 30.

