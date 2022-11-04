Your Photos
Wine and chocolate: What makes the perfect pairing?

Guest host Sean Morawczynski and Lisa had an expert, August Jeske from Cork and Key, join them with some delightful, tasty wine and chocolate pairings.
By Kelsey Barchenger and Lisa Cownie
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 5:06 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - With the loads of leftover Halloween candy, families are still making their way through the candy rubble. Guest host Sean Morawczynski and Lisa, ever the curious ones, wondered what kinds of candy, specifically chocolate (of course!), pair well with different wines. The two had an expert, August Jeske from Cork and Key, join them with some delightful, tasty wine and chocolate pairings.

