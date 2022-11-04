Wine and chocolate: What makes the perfect pairing?

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - With the loads of leftover Halloween candy, families are still making their way through the candy rubble. Guest host Sean Morawczynski and Lisa, ever the curious ones, wondered what kinds of candy, specifically chocolate (of course!), pair well with different wines. The two had an expert, August Jeske from Cork and Key, join them with some delightful, tasty wine and chocolate pairings.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.