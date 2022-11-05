Championship Friday: Area football teams punch tickets to state tournament

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Section tournaments throughout Minnesota took place on Friday with several area teams claiming hardware to advance to the state tournament.

Starting in Marshall, Red Rock Central completed a come-from-behind victory in overtime to defeat Mountain Lake Area for the Section 3 9-man championship.

The later action in Marshall featured the Springfield Tigers overwhelming Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 40-28 to claim the Section 3A hardware. Plus, perennial-powerhouse Minneota defeated Lakeview 28-6 to win the Section 5A championship.

The Blue Earth Area Buccaneers topped St. Clair/Loyola 44-20 to claim the Section 2AA title.

Jackson County Central continued its strong season with a 31-14 win in the Section 3AA championship over Pipestone Area.

In New Ulm for the Section 3AAA championship game, Fairmont took down rival Waseca by a 35-26 final to return to state once again.

In Section 2AAAAA, the Mankato West football program edged Chanhassen to advance to the state tournament. The Scarlets will look to defend its Class AAAAA championship.

