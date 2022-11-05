Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Championship Friday: Area football teams punch tickets to state tournament

By Mary Rominger, Rob Clark and Anfernee Patterson
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 11:00 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Section tournaments throughout Minnesota took place on Friday with several area teams claiming hardware to advance to the state tournament.

Starting in Marshall, Red Rock Central completed a come-from-behind victory in overtime to defeat Mountain Lake Area for the Section 3 9-man championship.

The later action in Marshall featured the Springfield Tigers overwhelming Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 40-28 to claim the Section 3A hardware. Plus, perennial-powerhouse Minneota defeated Lakeview 28-6 to win the Section 5A championship.

The Blue Earth Area Buccaneers topped St. Clair/Loyola 44-20 to claim the Section 2AA title.

Jackson County Central continued its strong season with a 31-14 win in the Section 3AA championship over Pipestone Area.

In New Ulm for the Section 3AAA championship game, Fairmont took down rival Waseca by a 35-26 final to return to state once again.

In Section 2AAAAA, the Mankato West football program edged Chanhassen to advance to the state tournament. The Scarlets will look to defend its Class AAAAA championship.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: Sibley County Sheriff's Office)
Le Sueur man dies in accident on Minnesota River
Authorities in Nicollet County say the body of Jeffrey Andrew Abrahamson, 28, who has been...
UPDATE: Body of missing Nicollet man found
The farmer, identified as Edward Wyffels of Marshall, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Farmer fatally injured in farming accident
Plaza Jalisco, a Mexican chain restaurant, will open on Range and Cross Streets in North Mankato.
New Mexican restaurant opening on Hwy 169 in North Mankato
Police say Charles Kotten, 40,was arrested without incident on state charges of Stolen Property...
One arrested in Brown County in part of nation-wide catalytic converter theft ring

Latest News

LCWM players running at cross country practice
Knights prepping for state title run after winning first section championship
The Mavericks fall out of the NSIC tournament in the semifinals to Minot State.
No. 12 MSU falls in shoot out to Minot State in NSIC semifinals
The Cleveland Clippers celebrate after defeating Cedar Mountain 3-1
Cleveland advances to section finals with 3-1 win over Cedar Mountain
The Minnesota State men's basketball team took on GAC in an exhibition game.
MSU hits court for first exhibition game against Gustavus since 1988