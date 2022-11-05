Your Photos
DFL candidates stop at MSU ahead of election day

Gov. Walz and other members of the DFL party stopped in Mankato Friday ahead of the midterm elections.
By Jared Dean
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 8:57 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -On the campaign trail, it is time for a last push for candidates and their get out and vote messages ahead of Tuesday’s midterm elections.

“I hope we can get folks out on Tuesday to cast their votes,” Walz said.

Gov. Tim Walz was one of the candidates along for the tour with other members of the DFL party.

“Folks certainly in this area they know me.”

Dozens came out around 11 today in surprisingly chilly temps on MSU’s campus to hear the candidates speak on key topics on the ballot.

“Functional government something that we have done in the only divided legislature in the country for three years,” Walz said. “Balancing budgets, investing in the state and I think that the steady leadership that we have provided over the last few years is what we need right now.”

One thing Walz has been campaigning on is more funding for public safety. In his plan he is hoping to set aside $350 million for public safety to be distributed throughout the state. He says he won’t order the offices to spend in any one category, but give the communities the money to spend on what they feel is the best.

“What we have asked for ins no strings attached to this, get it to the local folks, that lowers property taxes and it allows local leaders to make the decision,” Walz said.

The $9 billion state budget surplus has been on the minds of voters. In addition to spending on public safety, k-12 public education and saving some for rainy day funds, Walz says there are two areas that matter to him for the budget.

“One is on childcare and fully funding early childcare and early education,” Walz said. “And the long term care that we have we need to make sure that we have enough workers in that.”

Walz ended with a statement expressing the importance of this midterm election.

“There’s two choices here,” Walz said, “This is one of protecting democracy, making sure that we know that our voting system is secure and works. I think women’s rights, we trust them to make sure they have that capacity.”

