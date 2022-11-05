New Ulm Women’s Expo & Craft Fair returns to raise money for education and local artists

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - Many people flocked to New Ulm for an annual event held on the first weekend of Minnesota’s deer hunting opener: the Women’s Expo and Craft Fair.

About 75 vendors filled 92 spaces around the Jefferson Elementary school building, featuring independent businesses, entrepreneurs, and other local artists.

“The crowd is amazing. Everybody is so supportive, especially being local. You run into so many familiar faces, as well,” owner & creator for LaVietraca Kathrina Decker said.

All vendors kept their own profit from sales, but the money raised from rental fees and table price were all donated for New Ulm early childhood family education and the Eagles Preschool programs.

“To just help us make ends meet, get the consumables, help pay for the staff. So, just the very basics. For our early childhood family education program, same thing,” director of early childhood & family education programs for New Ulm public schools Betty Ehling said.

Event organizers say about $4,000 were raised for the cause.

Even after the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, organizers are happy to see the event’s crowd growing each year.

“We’ve almost become like this little like family. It’s just fun seeing just the whole community come together, and just reconnecting. I think that’s what we’ve really missed these last few years,” Ehling said.

Event organizers estimate around 2,000 people attended the event throughout the day.

“You know, I love that everybody kind of knows each other. So, like even today people came up to me and said, oh I saw you somewhere. Like, I love the hometown effect of being small, but not too small like you get the best of both worlds,” Decker said.

