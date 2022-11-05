Your Photos
Richard Reisdorf eyes CD1 seat

By Jared Dean
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 9:15 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - As election day draws near we are looking at what is on your ballot. Legal Marijuana now party candidate Richard Reisdorf has his name on the upcoming ballot and is looking at winning the district one congressional seat. Reisdorf ran in the earlier special election against DFL candidate Jeff Ettinger, republican Brad Finstad and other grassroots-legalize cannabis party candidate Haroun McClellan. Reisdorf is a member of veterans for peace and disabled American veterans. He says that he is an advocate for veterans health care, and the environment.

“I will work to end the 100 year old drug war and the 32 year old gulf war, drastically reduce air, water, and soil pollution, initiate universal single payer health care, initiate single run off voting and proportional representation,” Reisdorf said.

Reisdorf will be on the midterm ballots on Tuesday.

