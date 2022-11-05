Your Photos
Wells man killed in Highway 22 rollover crash

A Wells man died in a one vehicle crash on Highway 22 Friday night.
A Wells man died in a one vehicle crash on Highway 22 Friday night.(MGN)
By KEYC Staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 9:01 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARIBAULT COUNTY, Minn. (KEYC) - A Wells man died in a single vehicle crash late Friday night on Highway 22 in Faribault County.

The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened just before 11:40 Friday night at the intersection of Highway 22 and 540th Avenue, that’s about halfway between Wells and Minnesota Lake.

The patrol says a truck, driven by Jason John Neubauer, 46, of Wells was going south on Highway 22 when it went off the road and rolled. The patrol says Neubauer was not wearing a seat belt.

The State Patrol was assisted by the Faribault County Sheriff’s Office, Wells Police and Fire and Minnesota Lake Police and Ambulance on scene.

