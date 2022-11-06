Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Dog walker’s killer sentenced to life in prison, no parole

A judge sentenced Michael Close on Friday to a life term without the possibility of parole in...
A judge sentenced Michael Close on Friday to a life term without the possibility of parole in the death of 21-year-old Isabella Thallas(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 6, 2022 at 1:14 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER (AP) — A man convicted of using an AK-47 to kill a woman and wound her boyfriend as they walked their dog in Denver has been sentenced to life in prison.

A judge sentenced Michael Close on Friday to a life term without the possibility of parole in the death of 21-year-old Isabella Thallas and added an additional 48-year sentence for the attempted murder of her boyfriend.

The Denver Post reported that Close yelled out the window at the couple as they urged the dog to “go potty” outside his apartment in June 2020 before getting the weapon and firing it 24 times.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say Charles Kotten, 40,was arrested without incident on state charges of Stolen Property...
One arrested in Brown County in part of nation-wide catalytic converter theft ring
Authorities in Nicollet County say the body of Jeffrey Andrew Abrahamson, 28, who has been...
UPDATE: Body of missing Nicollet man found
Plaza Jalisco, a Mexican chain restaurant, will open on Range and Cross Streets in North Mankato.
New Mexican restaurant opening on Hwy 169 in North Mankato
A Wells man died in a one vehicle crash on Highway 22 Friday night.
Wells man killed in Highway 22 rollover crash
The Waseca Bluejays showed off its state-ranked offense in an 81-36 road win over New Ulm...
No. 7 Waseca, New Ulm set new MSHSL record for combined points scored

Latest News

FILE: Early voting has started in several locations.
GOP predicts midterm wins; Biden warns of democracy threats
As of Friday, 34 milion have cast their vote. (CNN, POOL, WGBA, WLUK, HARPO PRODUCTIONS, WABC,...
34 million early votes cast before midterms
FILE - Pieper Lewis gives her allocution during a sentencing hearing, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022,...
Iowa teen who killed rapist escapes from probation center
FILE - The moon is shown during a full lunar eclipse, Sunday, May 15, 2022, near Moscow, Idaho,...
Last total lunar eclipse for three years arrives Tuesday