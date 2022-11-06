Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Mavericks keep rolling with win over SMSU

Mavericks keep pace in crowded NSIC.
By Rob Clark
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 10:40 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -The Minnesota State football team played host to SMSU on Saturday.

Mavericks win by a final of 45-24.

MSU wide receiver Nyles Williams recorded 170 receiving yards and two touchdowns in the victory.

MSU improves to 8-2 on the season. The Mavericks are one of four teams in the conference with an 8-2 record.

MSU wraps up regular season play against Winona State next weekend in a battle between two of the NSIC’s best teams.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say Charles Kotten, 40,was arrested without incident on state charges of Stolen Property...
One arrested in Brown County in part of nation-wide catalytic converter theft ring
(Source: Sibley County Sheriff's Office)
Le Sueur man dies in accident on Minnesota River
Authorities in Nicollet County say the body of Jeffrey Andrew Abrahamson, 28, who has been...
UPDATE: Body of missing Nicollet man found
Plaza Jalisco, a Mexican chain restaurant, will open on Range and Cross Streets in North Mankato.
New Mexican restaurant opening on Hwy 169 in North Mankato
The farmer, identified as Edward Wyffels of Marshall, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Farmer fatally injured in farming accident

Latest News

New Ulm Women’s Expo & Craft Fair returns to raise money for education and local artists
A Wells man died in a one vehicle crash on Highway 22 Friday night.
Wells man killed in Highway 22 rollover crash
LCWM players running at cross country practice
Knights prepping for state title run after winning first section championship
LCWM Cross Country
LCWM Cross Country