Mavericks keep rolling with win over SMSU
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 10:40 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -The Minnesota State football team played host to SMSU on Saturday.
Mavericks win by a final of 45-24.
MSU wide receiver Nyles Williams recorded 170 receiving yards and two touchdowns in the victory.
MSU improves to 8-2 on the season. The Mavericks are one of four teams in the conference with an 8-2 record.
MSU wraps up regular season play against Winona State next weekend in a battle between two of the NSIC’s best teams.
