Mavericks keep rolling with win over SMSU

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -The Minnesota State football team played host to SMSU on Saturday.

Mavericks win by a final of 45-24.

MSU wide receiver Nyles Williams recorded 170 receiving yards and two touchdowns in the victory.

MSU improves to 8-2 on the season. The Mavericks are one of four teams in the conference with an 8-2 record.

MSU wraps up regular season play against Winona State next weekend in a battle between two of the NSIC’s best teams.

