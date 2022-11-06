Your Photos
Police: 9 wounded in shooting outside Philadelphia bar

Police in Philadelphia say at least nine people have been wounded in a shooting outside a bar....
Police in Philadelphia say at least nine people have been wounded in a shooting outside a bar. All nine victims were hospitalized, and police say two were critical and the others were in stable condition.(Source: WPVI via CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 6, 2022 at 12:11 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
PHILADELPHIA (AP) - At least nine people were wounded in a shooting outside a Philadelphia bar Saturday night, police said.

Inspector D.F. Pace said the victims were shot shortly before 11 p.m. near Kensington and Allegheny avenues, WCAU-TV reported.

WPVI-TV reported that gunmen emerged from a black vehicle parked in the middle of the block and shot nine people, according to police.

All nine victims were hospitalized. Police said two were critical and the others were in stable condition, WPVI-TV reported.

Pace said there were likely to be more victims.

There were no immediate arrests.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

