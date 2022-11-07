Bounce Town reopens after months of closure

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -In May of this year Bounce Town in Mankato announced that it would be closing its doors.

Six months later those doors reopened, still in its original location next to the River Hills Mall.

“When we were closed I still ran into people in the community who were saying ‘man we wish you were open our kids miss it’. And now seeing them come through the doors and the kids are happy that’s been really great,” said owner Kevin Dick.

Bounce Town is currently only open on a seasonal basis, but hopes to someday extend back into regular hours in a permanent home.

“We had a short window of time once we figured out that the building was going to be available. And so that brought us in, we wanted to seize the opportunity and go for it. And we hope that the seasonal maybe grows into an opportunity to stay here for a longer term,” Dick said.

Bounce Town staff said that they had a busy return to form, and that the community has welcomed them back with open arms.

“It’s been a really great first weekend. It’s been really fun seeing all of our customers that came in before. And just hearing all of the excitement as they walk in the door and how excited the kids were. It’s been great,” said manager Anna Flom.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.