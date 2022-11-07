Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Bounce Town reopens after months of closure

A red bouncy castle themed off of the movie Cars at Bounce Town in Mankato, Minn.
A red bouncy castle themed off of the movie Cars at Bounce Town in Mankato, Minn.(KEYC News Now)
By Aaron Stuve
Published: Nov. 6, 2022 at 8:57 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -In May of this year Bounce Town in Mankato announced that it would be closing its doors.

Six months later those doors reopened, still in its original location next to the River Hills Mall.

“When we were closed I still ran into people in the community who were saying ‘man we wish you were open our kids miss it’. And now seeing them come through the doors and the kids are happy that’s been really great,” said owner Kevin Dick.

Bounce Town is currently only open on a seasonal basis, but hopes to someday extend back into regular hours in a permanent home.

“We had a short window of time once we figured out that the building was going to be available. And so that brought us in, we wanted to seize the opportunity and go for it. And we hope that the seasonal maybe grows into an opportunity to stay here for a longer term,” Dick said.

Bounce Town staff said that they had a busy return to form, and that the community has welcomed them back with open arms.

“It’s been a really great first weekend. It’s been really fun seeing all of our customers that came in before. And just hearing all of the excitement as they walk in the door and how excited the kids were. It’s been great,” said manager Anna Flom.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say Charles Kotten, 40,was arrested without incident on state charges of Stolen Property...
One arrested in Brown County in part of nation-wide catalytic converter theft ring
Authorities in Nicollet County say the body of Jeffrey Andrew Abrahamson, 28, who has been...
UPDATE: Body of missing Nicollet man found
A Wells man died in a one vehicle crash on Highway 22 Friday night.
Wells man killed in Highway 22 rollover crash
Plaza Jalisco, a Mexican chain restaurant, will open on Range and Cross Streets in North Mankato.
New Mexican restaurant opening on Hwy 169 in North Mankato
Red Rock Central is onto the state tournament for the first time in 21 years.
Championship Friday: Area football teams punch tickets to state tournament

Latest News

MNSU students give the community their ‘dream closet’
New Ulm Women’s Expo & Craft Fair returns to raise money for education and local artists
Reisdorf eyes CD1 seat
Richard Reisdorf eyes CD1 seat
Governor Tim Walz and the DFL make a campaign stop in Mankato
DFL candidates stop at MSU ahead of election day