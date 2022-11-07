Celebration at SCC for First Generation College Student Day

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - South Central College is celebrating its population of first generation students today.

SCC students, faculty and staff will have opportunities to learn more about what it means to be a first-generation college student and celebrate with games and prizes.

The celebration will take place at SCC’s North Mankato campus at the Café Corner from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and at the Faribault campus in the atrium from noon to 1 p.m.

First generation college students are celebrated nationally on Nov. 8, specifically to honor the the anniversary of the signing of the Higher Education Act of 1965. The bill ushered in programs that provide support services to underrepresented students, including first-generation.

