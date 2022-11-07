Mankato, North Mankato to mark one year of Compassionate Charter

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Bells will ring today in the cities of Mankato and North Mankato to mark the first anniversary of the Kato Towns Compassionate Charter.

North Mankato residents are asked to meet at the Godzilla statue and Mankato residents can meet at Veterans Memorial Park at 11:30 this morning. Bells will be provided to participants who request them.

At noon, both mayors of Mankato and North Mankato will meet in the middle of the Veteran’s Memorial Bridge and ring their bells for one minute.

During that minute, residents are asked to pause and reflect on the loss the community has experienced and to remember to care for each other.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.