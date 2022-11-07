Mayo study shows higher diabetes-related deaths in rural areas

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A new study by Mayo Clinic shows higher diabetes-related deaths in rural areas.

Mayo says several factors, including residency, can affect the prevalence of the chronic condition and access to care in the U.S.

A new study conducted by Mayo analyzed data collected by the CDC from 1999 to 2018 to identify trends in diabetes-related deaths.

Researchers found an increase in deaths among men living in rural areas and in all residents ages 25 to 54.

Mayo says the findings highlight the importance of examining what’s behind diabetes-related deaths.

One common cause could be its link to heart disease.

“In people with diabetes, the risk of death due to heart disease is approximately four or five times higher than in general population,” said Cardiologist Dr. Gosia Wamil. “We manage patients with diabetes not only by one specialty, as it used to be historically by a diabetologist, but now many other specialists play important roles in this multidisciplinary approach to managing and treating patients with diabetes.”

Researchers hope the findings will guide the development of intervention methods to lower death rates in rural areas.

