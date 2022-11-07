Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Mayo study shows higher diabetes-related deaths in rural areas

Diabetes (FILE)
Diabetes (FILE)(WHSV FIle)
By Meghan Grey
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 4:06 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A new study by Mayo Clinic shows higher diabetes-related deaths in rural areas.

Mayo says several factors, including residency, can affect the prevalence of the chronic condition and access to care in the U.S.

A new study conducted by Mayo analyzed data collected by the CDC from 1999 to 2018 to identify trends in diabetes-related deaths.

Researchers found an increase in deaths among men living in rural areas and in all residents ages 25 to 54.

Mayo says the findings highlight the importance of examining what’s behind diabetes-related deaths.

One common cause could be its link to heart disease.

“In people with diabetes, the risk of death due to heart disease is approximately four or five times higher than in general population,” said Cardiologist Dr. Gosia Wamil. “We manage patients with diabetes not only by one specialty, as it used to be historically by a diabetologist, but now many other specialists play important roles in this multidisciplinary approach to managing and treating patients with diabetes.”

Researchers hope the findings will guide the development of intervention methods to lower death rates in rural areas.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say Charles Kotten, 40,was arrested without incident on state charges of Stolen Property...
One arrested in Brown County in part of nation-wide catalytic converter theft ring
Authorities in Nicollet County say the body of Jeffrey Andrew Abrahamson, 28, who has been...
UPDATE: Body of missing Nicollet man found
A Wells man died in a one vehicle crash on Highway 22 Friday night.
Wells man killed in Highway 22 rollover crash
Red Rock Central is onto the state tournament for the first time in 21 years.
Championship Friday: Area football teams punch tickets to state tournament
Plaza Jalisco, a Mexican chain restaurant, will open on Range and Cross Streets in North Mankato.
New Mexican restaurant opening on Hwy 169 in North Mankato

Latest News

On Thursday, active, reserve and retired military members can receive free dental, hearing and...
MSU Mankato offering ‘Health for Heroes’ to veterans
On Thursday, active, reserve and retired military members can receive free dental, hearing and...
MSU Mankato offering ‘Health for Heroes’ to veterans
Caring Canine Maisy surprises patients at Mankato hospital
FILE - While the extra hour of sleep could come in handy, there are some impacts on health that...
MCHS: Daylight Savings can cause health risks