MNSU students give the community their ‘dream closet’

Dream Closet hosts free shopping events for all ages.
(KEYC News Now)
By Maddie Paul
Updated: 17 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - On Sunday afternoon, a group of Minnesota State University, Mankato, students came together and opened their ‘dream closet’ for the community.

The student organization, called Dream Closet, collects donated clothes from around the greater Mankato area.

And twice every year, Dream Closet hosts free shopping events for the community.

In September, Dream Closet sent out donation boxes around MNSU’s campus and nearby local businesses to collect items for Sunday’s event.

The group gives away clothes, shoes, and accessories for people of all ages.

“Things can get expensive and we know that, especially when kids are growing and growing out their clothes so fast, so we try to collect as many kids clothes as possible. We have men’s and women’s clothes, shoes, accessories, and all that- completely free,” Dream Closet president Anna Gruenes said.

Around 70 people came to Dream Closet’s event right as the doors opened at 2 p.m.

Organizers say anyone can come to the events and take as many clothes as they want or need.

And it’s completely free.

“We know that there are a lot of people out there who struggle with, you know financially or you know, whatever there’s certain problems are and we just want to help out and do what we can, and we know that this truly makes a difference,” Gruenes said.

The next Dream Closet free shopping event will be held in the Spring.

For more information about Dream Closet donation times and free shopping events, organizers say to check its Facebook page.

