MSU Mankato offering ‘Health for Heroes’ to veterans

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota State University - Mankato will be offering a variety of health services for veterans later this week.

On Thursday, active, reserve and retired military members can receive free dental, hearing and health care as part of the university’s “Health for Heroes” event.

Dental care is offered at 9 a.m or 1 p.m. with appointments required.

Hearing screenings take place from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. then again from 3:30 p.m.-5 p.m., with no appointment required.

Wellness appointments are also available on a drop-in basis.

Services will be rendered at the Clinical Health Sciences building on campus, for more information, find this story on our website.

