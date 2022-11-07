Your Photos
MSU Mankato offering ‘Health for Heroes’ to veterans

On Thursday, active, reserve and retired military members can receive free dental, hearing and...
On Thursday, active, reserve and retired military members can receive free dental, hearing and health care as part of MSU - Mankato's "Health for Heroes" event.
By Sean Morawczynski
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 11:03 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota State University - Mankato will be offering a variety of health services for veterans later this week.

On Thursday, active, reserve and retired military members can receive free dental, hearing and health care as part of the university’s “Health for Heroes” event.

Dental care is offered at 9 a.m or 1 p.m. with appointments required.

Hearing screenings take place from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. then again from 3:30 p.m.-5 p.m., with no appointment required.

Wellness appointments are also available on a drop-in basis.

Services will be rendered at the Clinical Health Sciences building on campus, for more information, find this story on our website.

