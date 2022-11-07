Polito’s Pizza is temporarily closed

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Polito’s Pizza in Mankato has currently closed.

The Wisconsin-based pizza chain posted a sign on the door which originally read: “We are closed due to all employees deciding to quit.”

Since then, the sign has been changed to say “Due to staffing shortages, Politos Pizza will be temporarily closed.”

The restaurant closed on Saturday. That’s according to neighboring businesses.

Polito’s Pizza is located at 503 South Front Street and it first opened in 2015.

They say to check their social media for information about their reopening.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.