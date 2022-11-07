Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Polito’s Pizza is temporarily closed

The Wisconsin-based pizza chain posted a sign on the door which originally read: “We are closed...
The Wisconsin-based pizza chain posted a sign on the door which originally read: “We are closed due to all employees deciding to quit.” It has since been changed to say "Due to staffing shortages, Politos Pizza will be temporarily closed."(Tony Peregin)
By Sofia Martinez
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 3:32 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Polito’s Pizza in Mankato has currently closed.

The Wisconsin-based pizza chain posted a sign on the door which originally read: “We are closed due to all employees deciding to quit.”

Since then, the sign has been changed to say “Due to staffing shortages, Politos Pizza will be temporarily closed.”

The restaurant closed on Saturday. That’s according to neighboring businesses.

Polito’s Pizza is located at 503 South Front Street and it first opened in 2015.

They say to check their social media for information about their reopening.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say Charles Kotten, 40,was arrested without incident on state charges of Stolen Property...
One arrested in Brown County in part of nation-wide catalytic converter theft ring
Authorities in Nicollet County say the body of Jeffrey Andrew Abrahamson, 28, who has been...
UPDATE: Body of missing Nicollet man found
A Wells man died in a one vehicle crash on Highway 22 Friday night.
Wells man killed in Highway 22 rollover crash
Red Rock Central is onto the state tournament for the first time in 21 years.
Championship Friday: Area football teams punch tickets to state tournament
Plaza Jalisco, a Mexican chain restaurant, will open on Range and Cross Streets in North Mankato.
New Mexican restaurant opening on Hwy 169 in North Mankato

Latest News

VOTING (FILE)
Election Officials: Check your polling place after redistricting
Richard Reisdorf eyes CD1 seat as the Legal Marijuana Now candidate
Richard Reisdorf eyes CD1 seat
People fill the tasting area at Chankaska Ranch, Winery and Distillery in Kasota, Minn.
Chankaska Creek Winery hosts annual ‘Toast to Women’
On Thursday, active, reserve and retired military members can receive free dental, hearing and...
MSU Mankato offering ‘Health for Heroes’ to veterans