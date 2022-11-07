Your Photos
Rainy week ahead

Rise and fall of temperatures expected
By Emily Merz
Published: Nov. 6, 2022 at 11:24 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
The warming trend of temperatures continues through midweek, but then we will rapidly cool off as we approach next weekend, bringing us increased rain and thunderstorm chances.

Today, we had some gusty wind thanks to clear skies and plenty of wind in the atmosphere. We will see temperatures in the 20s in many areas of the region tonight as winds calm down back to normal.

Tomorrow, we will remain dry with partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid to upper 40s. This will change as we go into Tuesday. Temperatures will increase back to the 60s midweek, but rain chances increase as well.

Rain and thunderstorms are expected through Friday, and with dropping temperatures, snow or mixed precipitation is a possibility on Friday. This is still far away though, so stay tuned!

