Showers, snow, winter-like temperatures expected this week

Another cold front projected to move through the area this week will bring in several chances for showers, a few thunderstorms possible, a big drop in temperatures, and light snow possible by this weekend.

This week will start off on the quiet side with some cloudy skies in the mix throughout Monday. Temperatures will be cool on Monday with highs in the low 40s and light winds in the mix. Despite the clouds moving into the area throughout Monday, conditions will remain dry through the day. Monday night will be partly cloudy and chilly as temperatures dip into the 30s overnight.

Things will start changing throughout Tuesday afternoon. Mostly cloudy skies will be prominent over the area before becoming cloudy with showers and a few thunderstorms moving in between 2 pm and 3 pm. Showers and thunderstorms will be rather light and spotty throughout the afternoon hours as temperatures slowly rise throughout the afternoon and evening to a high of 53. This will also be the low for the overnight hours as the high temperature will occur at night. Temperatures will actually continue to rise once reaching our high, into the 60s by Wednesday afternoon. Showers will continue throughout the night into Wednesday. Rain totals by Tuesday night will range from a tenth of an inch up to a half an inch possible.

Wednesday will remain cloudy with scattered showers across the area. Temperatures will continue to rise into the low to mid-60s by the afternoon hours. Showers will continue on and off throughout the evening and overnight hours as temperatures dip into the mid-50s by Thursday morning. New rain totals from 12 am Wednesday to 11:59 pm Wednesday will range from a tenth of an inch up to a quarter of an inch, with some areas seeing locally higher totals up to a half an inch. This means by Wednesday night, rain totals for Tuesday through Wednesday will add up to a quarter of an inch and three quarters of an inch across the area.

Thursday will remain on the cloudy side with more showers on and off throughout the day. Temperatures will be cooler with highs in the mid to upper-70s throughout the afternoon hours. Breezy conditions will start moving into the area with winds up to 15 mph and gust up to 25 mph at times. Breezy to windy conditions will stick around throughout the remainder of the week and upcoming weekend. Temperatures will gradually drop into the mid to upper-20s overnight, which means any lingering rain showers will transition into snow showers by Friday morning.

Friday will be our first taste of winter this season with blustery conditions and morning snow possible. Temperatures will remain rather cold with highs in the mid to upper-20s. The high for Friday will occur rather early in the morning. Once we reach our high, temperatures will actually steadily drop throughout the afternoon and evening hours. Skies will remain rather cloudy throughout the day with winds up to 25 mph and gusts up to 40 mph at times. Friday night will be cold and bitter with winds sticking around and temperatures dipping into the mid to upper-teens across the area.

This weekend will give us our first taste of winter-like temperatures in the area. Saturday will gradually become partly cloudy throughout the afternoon with temperatures hovering in the low to mid-20s across the area and winds up to 20 mph, gusts up to 30 possible. Temperatures will dip into the low to mid-teens by Sunday morning. Sunday will continue with partly cloudy skies and breezy conditions. Temperatures will hover in the mid-20s through the afternoon hours with winds up to 15 mph and gusts up to 25 mph possible at times. Sunday night will remain rather cold as temperatures dip into the mid-teens by Monday morning.

The start of next week will continue with the colder than average temperatures for the area. Skies through the first half of next week will be partly cloudy. Winds will remain rather breezy ranging up to 15 mph with gusts reaching up to 25 mph at times. Temperatures Monday through Wednesday will continue to hover in the mid-20s through the afternoon hours with overnight temperatures dipping into the mid-teens.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.