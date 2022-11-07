Your Photos
Speech therapy: learning the language of communication

A local speech pathologist, Kenda Schlueter, joined Kelsey and Lisa to chat about signs parents should watch for and how to get their kids back on track.
By Lisa Cownie and Kelsey Barchenger
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 4:48 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Speech therapy may be needed for speech disorders that develop in childhood or speech impairments in adults caused by an injury or illness, such as stroke or brain injury. A local speech pathologist, Kenda Schlueter from Waseca Integrated Therapy Hub, joined Kelsey and Lisa to talk more about which signs parents should watch for -- and ways to get their kids’ speech back on track.

